Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.08.

FLUT opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $269.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.01.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $849,474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

