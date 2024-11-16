Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 776,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

HOWL stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.41.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

