Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) is Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 95,880.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561,114 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 5.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $2,229,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $312.65 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $320.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.