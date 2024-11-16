Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,645 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

