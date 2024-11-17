2,120 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.