2,584 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. NetApp accounts for 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

