39,249 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.