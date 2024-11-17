547 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $387.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.42 and a 12-month high of $400.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.15 and its 200-day moving average is $363.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

