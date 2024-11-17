797 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

