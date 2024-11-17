Accent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Accent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $5,024,928. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,011.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,061.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $932.47 and its 200 day moving average is $824.15. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.