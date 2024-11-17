Adero Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $57,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

