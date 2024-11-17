Adero Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Adero Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

