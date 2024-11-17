Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 113.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 98.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $503.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

