AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 19,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.
