Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.39 ($14.09) and last traded at €13.83 ($14.56), with a volume of 641854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.88 ($14.61).

Aixtron Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.60.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

