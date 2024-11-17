Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.