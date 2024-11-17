Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ALSN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.