AM Squared Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.