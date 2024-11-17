AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 2,800 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Qorvo makes up 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 236,590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 21.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

