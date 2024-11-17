AM Squared Ltd Invests $99,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $606.29 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.