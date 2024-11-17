AM Squared Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AM Squared Ltd cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,665,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.6 %

ULTA stock opened at $365.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.06 and a 200 day moving average of $379.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

