AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $46,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,309.96. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,559.84. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,209. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

