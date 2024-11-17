Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 324,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 6.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

