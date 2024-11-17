Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

