Arko Corp. (ARKO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 3rd

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arko to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.47. Arko has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARKO

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.