Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $118.16 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

