Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

ATOM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 679,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 13.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

