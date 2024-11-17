Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.09). 174,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 142,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.29 million, a PE ratio of -725.00 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.79.

Aura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.