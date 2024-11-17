Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aware Trading Down 4.0 %

AWRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 103,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 28.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aware by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aware in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

See Also

