Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for 3.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $80.16 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

