BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAESF opened at $16.80 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

