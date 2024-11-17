Bank of America Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $149.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 28.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,500 shares of company stock worth $17,097,016. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 147.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

