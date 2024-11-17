Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and traded as high as $18.55. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 1,902 shares trading hands.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.61%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

