Beaton Management Co. Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $279.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

