Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,783.15 ($47.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($49.78). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,885 ($48.96), with a volume of 5,518 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £199.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,346.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,783.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,122.32.
Bioventix Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 87 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,693.25%.
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
