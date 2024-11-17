Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,783.15 ($47.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($49.78). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,885 ($48.96), with a volume of 5,518 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £199.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,346.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,783.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,122.32.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 87 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,693.25%.

Insider Activity

About Bioventix

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,330 ($41.97) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($12,589.79). Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

