Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Short Interest Update

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 51.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of BIRK opened at $45.58 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

