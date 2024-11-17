Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.38. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 66,120 shares traded.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
