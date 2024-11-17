Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.38. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 66,120 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 55,882 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

