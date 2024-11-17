Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OWL opened at $22.59 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

