Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $83.95

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 7.3 %

ROKU opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 2.07. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,305. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.