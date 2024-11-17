Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Decreased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

