BWX Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $126.25 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
