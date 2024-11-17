CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. 53,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

