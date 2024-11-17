Ceera Investments LLC Buys 157 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 35.7% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 53,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

