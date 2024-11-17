Ceera Investments LLC Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $1,247,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,404.32. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,248 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $240.04 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

