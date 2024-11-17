Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.52 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 143.10 ($1.80). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.77), with a volume of 2,009,236 shares changing hands.

CEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,814.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.57.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

