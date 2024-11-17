Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 10.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($1.57). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -186.33%.

CSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

