Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of CHGG opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Chegg has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 124.05%. The business had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

