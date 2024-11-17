Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 25.5% in October

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

