Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in ITT were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ITT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ITT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ITT by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 0.6 %

ITT opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $155.52.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

