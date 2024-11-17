Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 134 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $534.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.