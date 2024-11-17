Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
